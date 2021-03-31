From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Aspiring actors and actresses showed promising skills at an audition where thousands of Nollywood lovers trooped to the audition spot of the Basement Search Reality TV show.

A press statement made available to Daily Sun by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Basement Africa Productions, organisers of the reality show, Engr Okemute Onuovughakpo, said the choice of Warri and Port Harcourt was deliberate for massive turnout for the audition.

According to the statement: ‘From the City of Warri, the search moved to Port Harcourt where thousands of Nollywood lovers and aspiring actors troop out to audition for a spot at the Basement Search Reality TV show.

‘The stage was set at about 8am and accreditation of participants started at exactly 10am with so much enthusiasm, just like in the city of Warri, the participants show cased their acting skills to wow the Celebrity judges who were excited to critic and complement the talents of these teaming young people.

‘One of the Judges, Sososo Berekon expressed satisfaction at the wonderful display of talents during the auditions, and he was convinced that Nigeria is blessed with an abundant supply of raw talents.’

Engr Onuovughakpo added that ‘the choice of Port Harcourt and Warri as an audition venue was overwhelmingly achieved with the massive turn out of people for the auditions and the display of raw talents.

‘The search moves to Aba, in Abia State, and we also expect massive turn out and high level of talents display, as Warri and Asaba has raised the bar.

‘Other Judges at the Port Harcourt audition were Junior Pope, Dave Ogbeni and Patience Ozokwo who was at the Warri audition.

‘The stakes are high and the competition is get though as the train is expected to go round other eight locations and online reviews too, to make it into the House, where contestants will compete for the grand prize of a brand new car and N25 million worth of prizes.’