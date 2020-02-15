Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has reacted to the claims made by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola that Nollywood movies could be fuelling kidnapping and ritual killings given the number of people the police have arrested with human skulls and other body parts in recent times.

According to the Anambra State-born actor, filmmakers would not stop making ritual movies because it is all about entertainment.

“Sadly, at the moment Nigeria is stuck with a crop of leaders who can’t move this country forward, rather they look for who to blame for their inefficiency. America has been producing action movies with plenty of gun violence since I was born. Have you ever seen any American leader blaming entertainers for crime in their country?

That’s because it’s all sbout entertainment and it ends there.

“Our government should focus on providing jobs for the youths, spread wealth, improve the economy and security and crime rate will reduce. It’s very simple. They should stop looking for who to blame and do the jobs they were voted in to do or resign for others to try. Next thing, you’ll see them thinking of how to ban Nollywood and render more people jobless,” he told Inside Nollywood.

Edochie, who is the last son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, also advised filmmakers to always end their movies well so that viewers will have something to learn.