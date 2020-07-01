Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Nollywood entertainer, Mabel Oboh, has emerged the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the forthcoming Edo State election slated for September 19.

She is running mate to Benjamin Akhigbe.

Addressing journalists in Benin shortly after she emerged as the deputy governorship candidate, Oboh said women in the state have been marginalised over the years and that her emergence as a candidate, who by the grace of God is going to come out victorious in the election, is to drive their cause and give them a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state.

She said women have always been relegated to the background and only used to win elections without feeling the impact of government.

“What I intend to do for the women because they too have been marginalised in the politics in Nigeria even in the society.

“Some women are emerging but we don’t have enough women in the system and we need a lot of them and we need to re-educate them.”