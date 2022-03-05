As part of the International Women Day celebration, video-streaming service, Showmax, will honour 30 women who have made and currently making gigantic contributions to the Nigerian movie industry.

This month, Showmax will publish a profile each day about a woman who has contributed to the industry’s growth, from fast rising stars to A-list actresses and producers. Some of these women include Bimbo Ademoye, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Genevieve Nnaji, Kate Henshaw, Chineylove Eze, Biodun Stephen and Tope Oshin.

Showmax will also shine the light on many of the women behind the scenes including directors, costumiers, set designers, writers and makeup artists doing great exploits. They are Lola Maja, Yolanda Okereke-Fubara, Dami Elebe and Uche Nancy among others.

Speaking on the development, Head of Content, Showmax Africa, Candice Fangueiro, said: “As a platform created by Africans for Africans to showcase and tell original stories that resonate, it is important to recognise everyone that contributes to telling these stories, and particularly the women who have played a remarkable part in the growth of what is one of the biggest film industries in the world. These women, some of whom work behind the scenes, have continued to invest their time and talent towards pushing the African narrative, and this is a cause that is very dear to us at Showmax.”