Famous Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, has been appointed as a brand ambassador by digital-TV platform, StarTimes.

Chief Executive Officer, StarTimes, Alex Jian, said Adebayo is an actor who exhibits all that StarTimes, an affordable digital-TV platform, stands for.

StarTimes recently made a broader commitment to Nollywood with the production of two-hit series, Ile-Alayo, and Okirika. Both series gained massive viewership on StarTimes when they were released in December. Ile-Alayo was produced by Femi Adebayo. Jian said: “StarTimes made digital-TV entertainment available to all homes and has continued to offer unmatched service delivery to every household, irrespective of income level.

“Adebayo is greatly loved by Nollywood fans. We are delighted to have Femi Adebayo as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Femi has continued to add value to our TV screens. We are delighted with this partnership. We have decided to work with the veteran actor who also shares our core values in terms of dedication, service, and quality entertainment.”

Responding, Adebayo said: “StarTimes offers something tasty. It resonates with the kind of entertainment that Femi Adebayo always doles out. I am happy to represent the StarTimes brand.”