The year 2019 has come to an end and it is time to look back at events that shaped it. Indeed, it was a pot-pouri of the good, the bad and the ugly as we had marriages, baby boom and celebrities breaking international boundaries––and, of course, deaths and controversies.

The year of baby boom

Indeed, there was joy for many celebrities who welcomed babies within the last 12 months. The year 2019 arguably has the highest number of celebrity newborn babies. Actress Toyin Abraham had her first child, Ire, with her husband, Kolawole Adeyemi and the outpouring of love the actress received was overwhelming!

Ruth Kadiri also delivered her first child, a cute baby girl, on Monday, August 26. Ronke Odusanya became a new mother after she welcomed her child in August. Also, Kenneth Okoli became a dad after his wife, Jessica delivered their first child, a baby boy, on September 14. Tunde Owokoniran and his wife were not left out as Tunmise welcomed their second child in August in the US. Nollywood actress, Tessy Oragwa gave birth to her son, Somtochukwu Jeremy in October. Actress, Esther Audu and husband, Philip Ojire welcomed a bouncy baby boy in September. Gideon Okeke and his wife also had their first child, a baby boy named Ezra.

Marriages

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and 2019 was the year many celebs finally walked down the aisle with their partners.

Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi

Toyin Abraham, who was once married to fellow actor, Adeniyi Johnson had a messy separation but found love again in the arms of yet another movie star, Kola Ajeyemi, and today she is happily remarried. Chizzy Alichi is another Nollywood actress whose wedding left many people inspired. Bambam and Teddy A of Big Brother Naija broke the internet with both their traditional and white wedding ceremonies. They had their traditional wedding in Nigeria and their white wedding in Dubai with pomp. Also, 22-year-old Regina Daniels got married to 59-year-old Nigerian politician and billionaire, Ned Nwoko amid loads of criticism and they have been trending ever since.

Achievements

Lion Heart Oscar consideration

Genevieve Nnaji’s movie, Lion Heart, got Nigeria her first-ever Oscar nomination for a best international feature film ever. Sadly, the movie was later disqualified by the award organisers.

Mercy Lambo emerges first

female BBNaija winner

Mercy Eke a.k.a. Lambo, was crowned the winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija in 2019. She became the first female to emerge winner on the show.

Netflix bought Lionheart

Indeed, a defining moment for Nollywood was when Netflix, an American online streaming platform acquired Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart for millions of dollars. It was the first Netflix original film from Nigeria.

Controversies

Angela Okorie survives assassination attempt

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie recently survived assassination. She said doctors removed ten pellets from her head, two somewhere close to her eyes after the attack.

Tonto Dikeh trolls ex-hubby

On May 2, 2019, Tonto Dikeh revealed an ugly secret that her ex-husband, Churchill lasts only 40 seconds in bed. This piece of information took the internet on a roll as they teased both the informant and Churchill.

Deaths

Indeed, just like in previous years, the grim reaper had a field day.

Veteran actor, Dayo Akinpelu a.k.a. Alabi Yellow died in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 22 after a year battling with stroke. Gbenga Akintunde was another actor who left us in 2019. He died on Thursday, January 3 after visiting the hospital to complain of malaria. Ishow Larry Olanrewaju died on Monday, January 21. The 38-year-old actor died after a brief illness. Funmilayo ‘Ijewuru’ Ogunsola, a seasoned Yoruba actress famously known as Mama Ijewuru died at 58. It was Abe Ishola Monsurat Olabisi’s turn on March 30, 10 days after welcoming her new baby. Also, Alfred Rotimi Popoola famously known as ‘Ilu Venture’ died on Thursday, February 27, at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State after a brief illness. Tony Anyasodor veteran actor passed away on Thursday, March 7, following a battle with an undisclosed terminal ailment. Ifeanyichukwu Onyeabor, a 51-year-old movie director died on duty while filming in Jos, the capital of Plateau on April 19. He was an AMAA nominee. Prince Dammy Eke slumped and died on April 28 in Port Harcourt. He was 41 while Eddie Ugboma, TV veteran died at 78, on May 11.