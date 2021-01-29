By Rita Okoye

following the death of actor cum rapper, Ernest Asuzu on Jan. 23, tributes have been pouring in for the fallen thespian that slumped and died in his home in Lagos.

I›m heartbroken

–Charles Inojie

He was one of Nollywood’s star actors and most sought after playboy role interpreters of the late ‹90s and early 2000s. He was about to carve a niche for himself in rap music when he died. I am broken hearted!

He was a happy man

–Caz Chidiebere

Ernest Asuzu was full of energy and fun to be with. He had a lot upstairs. We saw and chatted about his come back bid recently. May he find peace in Heaven.

We lost a big asset

–Prince Iyke Olisa

Death has taken another asset from Nollywood but we find solace in the fact that he was able to rekindle a strong relationship with his maker. Rest on brother.

He was my mentor

–Nani Boi

I looked up to him as an up-and-coming movie maker especially his movies directed by Teco Benson. We have lost an icon! Rest on in the bosom of The Lord.

He was an amazing actor

–Ijeoma Thomas

It is sad that we lost another great veteran. I was shocked by the news. Ernest Asuzu was an amazing person. Nollywood will miss you.