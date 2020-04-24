Rita Okoye

The Nigerian movie industry, better known as Nollywood has lost another veteran actor, Yomi Obileye.

Actor cum comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, made the announcement via his verified Instagram page.

He wrote,: “If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again.

“Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi OBILEYE . Thanks for the memories. I can’t help but want to watch “HOSTAGES” again. Sleep well Egbon and May God give your family and fans the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Yomi Obileye who will always be remembered for his remarkable roles in movies died on Friday morning from an undisclosed ailment.

Yomi Obileye became prominent after he featured in Tade Ogidan’s movie, ‘Hostages’ in 1997, and ‘Palace’, a soap opera which featured Liz Benson, Jide Kosoko, Antar Laniyan, Dayo Adeneye, Jide Alabi, Tunji Bamishigbin.

Pa Obileye’s death is coming shortly after veteran actor, Pa Kasumu took his last breath.