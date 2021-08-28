By Rita Okoye

Double tragedy hit Nollywood during the week as the industry lost two legendary thespians in a row.

First, it was the sad news of the death of veteran actor, Victor Olaotan that hit the movie industry like a thunderbolt on Thursday. Nollywood was yet to recover when another tragic news of the passage of iconic actor, Ifeanyi Dike filtered in, practically throwing the industry into a perpetual mourning mood.

Olaotan had a ghastly motor accident about four years ago. He was flown to Turkey for prompt medical attention after he became incapacitated following the car crash he had along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos. Some well meaning Nigerians, including billionaire Femi Otedola, his colleagues and fans had come to his rescue financially. He was reported to have recovered only for him to pass away on Thursday.

Born in Lagos in the early 1950s, Victor Olaotan studied Drama at University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University and Rockets University, United States of America. An accomplished stage and screen actor, he warmed his way into the consciousness of television viewers, playing the lead role of Fred Ade Williams on the Mnet’s flagship soap, Tinsel

In a related development, veteran actor and chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Prince Ifeanyi Dike, died on Friday morning after a brief illness.