From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Announcing the planned event to journalists, Mr Obinna in the company of the outfit’s project supervisor, Mr Ogemdi Udegbunam; project coordinator, Raymond Anyaeji; the publicity secretary, Mr Uzor Okenwa and one of the actors, Obi Dike said that over 1,500 talents were targeted to be harnessed at the event expected to last between November 25 and 27.

He explained that the Inside Nollywood film festival and awards (INFFAA) were created to celebrate African creative minds in the entertainment industry.

According to him, it also made available a platform where filmmakers all over the world, especially Africans could meet and share ideas.

“Our area of speciality cuts one hundred per cent across production and management. We have amassed enviable success records which are traceable to our wealth of experience, attention to detail and being privileged to classified information.

“At present, Inside Nollywood is one of the most credible and formidable media outfits for film practitioners and lovers of Nollywood movies. Our clientele ranges from African Magic channels to Independent consumers, ” he said.

The founder explained that the theme of this year’s festival “Reawakening our cultural values through motion picture” was meant to draw attention to the principle of creating original African content.

” INFFAA deliberately commits to the ideals of empowerment and creative engagement. Through its investment in the development of local creative talents, it keeps faith with the next generation, potential abound throughout the continent, ” he noted.

Some of the notable actors to be recognized are Olu Jacob, Pete Edochie, Sam Loko Efe for the posthumous award, among many others. Actors and Actresses from other countries including Arab nations are invited to the event.

Personalities expected are the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, other government functionaries, traditional rulers, business gurus, people from all walks of life are expected to grace the occasion.

The project supervisor, Udegbunam said the event would be the first of its kind in Anambra State.

Event schedules are tours of attendees to tourism sites, pageantry and awards to recognize the people’s culture, beauty and artistry experience.

Picture: A group photograph of the INFFAA/ sponsor and practitioners in the Nollywood

