Fred Itua, Abuja

Popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda has unveiled plans to champion that will provide a comprehensive health insurance package for veteran practitioners.

This is coming ahead of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) election scheduled for October 31 in which she is vying for the position of the publicity secretary. She said rather than watching from the sidelines, she has decided to offer herself for a position.

“I want to see how I can work hand-in-hand with the president to get a better health Insurance scheme for veteran actors. This issue of coming on social media and begging for money, it works me up. I’m really not the type that like to just sit down and keep quiet. I will use my voice in a subtle way not to attack anybody, but to really sound my displeasure on some of these things.

“We expose our respectable actors that they need N5,000 to treat cough, It’s quite embarrassing. We need to do something. We, as actors with faces can contribute like N1000 every month, it will go a long way, this is my number one reason.”

She bemoaned the issue of piracy ripping off movie producers. She dismissed claims that some actors were into prostitution and other unwholesome practices to augment what they make from the industry.

“We have done so well for ourselves but in terms of paying bills, we have a long way to go,” she said.

On the quality of movies that are churned out, she noted that poor production is gradually fizzling out because “we have more educated people in the industry. Then you just need to have basic education and skills, now you have to do research, because the competition is fierce.”

On the tax issue with Lagos State government, Chinda explained that when it started, she had no idea of what it was about, but later realised that she had not filed her taxes return for a particular year, even though she had been paying her taxes.