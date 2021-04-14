Chief Godwin Okechukwu Nwodo, retired civil servant and father of Nollywood star and evangelist, Mr Joe Okechukwu, is dead.

The late Chief Nwodo, who voluntarily retired from the Nigerian Prisons Service to pursue business interests in the early 1970s, died after a brief illness at the age of 80.

His first son Joe, Nollywood actor, evangelist and social entrepreneur, said his father was “deeply loved by God and family.”

He said though his father had a protracted health condition, he passed on peacefully at his home in Enugu.

He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.