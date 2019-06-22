Damilola Fatunmise



Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly called Bobrisky on social media has come under attack since the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe called him out last week. Runsewe had seized the opportunity of the world handcrafts day in Abuja last week to condemn Bobrisky for his contentious gender and dress sense, which he said negates the true Nigerian culture.

This open castigation from a high ranking government official has got many Nigerians talking with some Nollywood stars taking a cue from Runsewe to slam the self-acclaimed Nigerian barbie.

In her reaction, Actress Omotola Adebato told Inside Nollywood that “Bobrisky known as Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju started as a jester to me on social media ,I thought we were having another form of Derenle Edun to be honest, but he went all the way to say, look guys am a girl not a man, and that was where I lost interest in him, mainly because as a mother the kind of character he portrays is not good for my kids, also as an actress I need to pass the right message to my fans on or off set.

“Frankly speaking, Bobrisky might be funny to some people but to me as a person I don’t find him funny anymore, because what he is representing and preaching will have adverse effects on younger generations. I could remember some years back Pulse TV listed Bobrisky to be part of the most influential people that year and he has so many followers on Instagram, I guess what he is doing is actually paving ways for him/her hence my mixed feelings about him.

But as for me I am not really in support of his ways.”

Actress Success Asibur showed some indifference saying, “everybody has his or her life to live, my happiness comes first, I do anything that makes me happy, Bobrisky has his life to live, it’s his life, he can do whatever he wishes to do with it. His influence on the society, I believe that has to do with individual upbringing, I know the kind of home I grew up in , I know what is good, what is bad, and what is acceptable in our culture and society, therefore no matter the circumstances and situation I always choose the good path”

Actress Bose Omotoyin also care less, saying whatever Bobrisky does with his life is his headache. “His life, his choice”, she added.