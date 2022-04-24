A select group of celebrities, Nollywood stars, movie critics and students had a foretaste of the awarding winning movie, Strangers, last Thursday at Genesis Cinemas, Maryland Mall, Lagos.

Among those who attended the screening were the executive producer, Banji Adesanmi; director, Biodun Stephen; popular actor and cast member of the movie, Lateef Adedimeji as well as Chris Iheuwa and Taiwo Ibikunle; journalists and students of Doregos Private Academy.

Inspired by real events and adjudged as a true story of resilience, hope and heroism, Strangers will hit cinemas from Friday, April 29.

According to Banji Adesanmi, executive producer, Strangers has already won a Gold award for directing at International Independent Film Awards held recently in Los Angeles.

The movie narrates the life story of a remote village boy, untamed by civilization, but hit by calamitous events that changed the course of his existence. A first-person narrative, Strangers is an emotional and inspirational story excellently rendered by a selection of actors who have proven their mettle in acting. They include Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Debbie Felix, Femi Adebayo, Ndamo Damarise, Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Mide Glover and Nonso Odogwu, among others.

Though, a thoughtful movie, Strangers is lightened up with comic synergy from the characters, sending waves of intermittent laughter across the cinema hall. Indeed, the movie is a classical example of telling a story in its raw form. From a rich blend of indigenous culture, colourful transition from one decade to another, and character morphology, the director was apt in creating a narration that evokes a sensory nostalgia in the minds of viewers.

“I was inspired to put the story into play because of the resilience of the characters involved in the true-life events. Strangers chronicles a series of despairing events with miraculous outcomes. It is a story that is sweet to hear. I decided to adapt it into a screenplay and joined forces with notable figures that can translate it into a captivating motion picture. The international recognition for the movie is a testament to this,” Adesanmi said

