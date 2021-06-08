Nollywood stars are entertaining Nigerians in two drama series, Enakhe and Super Story currently running on television screens on different channels.

The broadcast of the two programmes is sponsored by national telecommunications company, Globacom, which has been the pillar of support for Nigerians arts and entertainment over the years. In Enakhe, the cast is led by Nollywood veteran, Alex Usifo, alongside others like Ivie Okujaye, Philip Asaya and Eunice Omoregie, in a story where a young woman had to seize power after inheriting the father’s ill-built empire. The drama which was shot in Edo State comes up on DTSV Channel 151 between 8.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday to Fridays, with an omnibus edition running on the same station from 3.p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

In Super Story, a Wale Adenuga Production, the Nollywood crew include Funsho Adeolu, Shan George, Kunle Coker, Toyin Alausa, Kehinde Bankole, Joseph Momodu, Tersy Akpata and Annetta Adebusuyi.

The programme runs on Thursdays between 9 and 10 p.m. on African Independent Television (AIT) and from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).