It was pomp and panache as the highly anticipated movie, The Bling Lagosians, premiered last Sunday at Film House Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

The premiere was indeed a showstopper. The red carpet had Nollywood stars glammed up to the nines, with variety of looks. Celebrities that made striking statements on the red carpet included Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Anto Lecky, Sharon Ooja, Alex Ekubo, Idia Aisien, Linda Ejiofor, Linda Osifo, Ini Idia Okojie, Taje Prest, Gbenga Titiloye and Bam Bam among several others.

The N1 million up for grabs for the best-dressed celebrities went to Daala Oruwari and Teni Oluwo, who both smiled to the bank with N.5 million. The second and third runners-up, Beverly Naya and Shaffy Bello, went home with N350, 000 and N150, 000 respectively.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters and starring top of the range Nollywood actors, Bling Lagosians tells the story of the affluent, brash, flamboyant, audacious and over the top lifestyle of Lagosians. The film portrays the lifestyle of a Lagos family presently living in its past glory. Although, the family members are not as wealthy as they once were, they still want to live the lifestyle they’re used to. They want to host the talk of the town kind of party, they want to wear the best designers and ride the fastest of cars even if they are wallowing in debt. The movie definitely is intended to show how people go to the extreme to keep up appearances in the society.

“In telling this story, it was important that we learnt lessons. In doing the Bling Lagosians, I observed certain things in our society and I decided to tell the story, a relatable story, that people would see and recognise this is the real us. This story is like a mirror, so we can look at ourselves in a mirror and see the flaws. This is a story of deceit, lust, love, greed, and passion. It’s a story of excess but with redeeming qualities,” Austen-Peters said.

Bling Lagosians hits the cinemas across the nation on June 28.