Last weekend, the People’s Republic of China celebrated her 70th anniversary, which was marked with a grand reception at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which had lots of entertainment such as dance, kung fu, karate and more, was graced by top Chinese government officials, dignitaries, Nollywood celebrities and other well wishers.

At the event, actor cum filmmaker, Charles Inojie, hinted about the ongoing collaboration between Nigerian movie industry and the Chinese, while also expressing his mixed feelings.

“China has taken over the electronics industry and that’s how the entertainment industry is powered. We have a lot to gain when we come together, to attain greater things,” he said. “I’m happy that the Chinese have been able to achieve this much for themselves within the period of 70 years. And I’m sad that my country is close to 70 but has achieved nothing close to what the Chines has achieved.”

Others Nollywood stars spotted at the ceremony included Ejike Asiegbu, Tony Umez, Benedict Johnson, Rachel Oniga, and Uche Ogbodo.