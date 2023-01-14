By Lukman Olabiyi and Joy Umukoro, Lagos

Nollywood stars under the aegis of Connecting Grassroots Initiative (CGI) on Saturday stormed the street of Lagos to campaign for All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid.

The Nollywood stars, among other celebrities, moved from one street to others and markets in Mushin Local Government Area to campaign for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking during the campaign, the coordinator of the group, Damola Olatunji, said the group is determined not to leave any stones unturned in order to ensure the victory of Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu at the forthcoming polls.

He said they so much believed that Tinubu has what it takes to transform the country because of his past record in Lagos State.

“We are canvassing and mobilizing support for Tinubu’s candidature because he is the only one who can change Nigeria, we are confident that Tinubu can do it, he transformed Lagos State without federal government allocation for three years. That is the kind of leader we currently need in Nigeria, someone who can think out of the box,” he said.

Olatunji disclosed that the campaign was not going to end in Mushin Local Government but will be taken to all the local governments in the state.

“We will be going from one local government to another till the date of the election. None of us will go to locations. Wherever the night meets us is where we will sleep and continue the next day,” he said.

Other Nollywood stars who also spoke charged electorates to collect the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu at the forthcoming polls because of what they have done in the past.

Olaiya Igwe, Yomi Fash-lanso, Bimbo Akintola and several other Nollywood stars who were members of the initiative, CGI is positioned to corroborate the efforts of other existing campaign groups targeted at ensuring the victory of APC at the polls in 2023.