It was a show of affection on Wednesday, July 15 as friends, colleagues and loved ones threw a surprise birthday shindig for gorgeous actress, Kemi Korede.

Nollywood stars including Fathia Williams, Femi Adebayo, Tayo Odueke, Kunle Afod, and Toyin Alausa to mention a few gathered to shower love and affection on the celebrant.

The mother of three was moved to tears as a saxophonist played soulful birthday songs to her. “I am elated and surprised at the show of love. I wasn’t expecting it. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has made us not to have a crowded party, a few people that showed up made me to really know that ‘eniyan l’aso mi’ (people are my refuge). I thank my fans and colleagues, and my family for this,” she said.

Having acted in thousands of movies and produced twenty of her own; Kemi Korede, who came into the industry two decades ago, has proved that passion and consistency are important in whatever one does. She looks to the future with glee even as her new movie, Asala (Escape) will be released later this year.