Until December 2020, Nollywood sweetheart Rita Dominic has been extremely private about her love life. As one of the most undeniably famous women in Nollywood, in fact, Nollywood’s most eligible bachelorette, the 45-year-old sultry actress has got many talking. She has never been married nor known with any man. But on Boxing Day of 2020, Rita sent the social media into a frenzy when she unwrapped the identity of her beau: Fidelis Anosike, the debonair Chairman, Folio Group —owners of Daily Times and Miss Nigeria pageant. Although the two have been romantically linked in the past, the actress finally confirmed the closely guarded secret. Since the announcement, Rita’s niche of beauty glows down the aisle with a luscious look showing marriage will surely be good for her. For the multiple award-winning actress, delay is not denial.

On April 5, she finally announced their engagement, thus sealing the report of the screen diva betrothed to Anosike. And last Sunday, an over-the-top bridal shower was organised for Rita at the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos. In attendance at the star-studded pre-wedding soiree to celebrate her engagement were some A-lister colleagues, closest family and friends including Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Nse Etim Ikpe, Michelle Dede, Dakore Egbuson, Chioma Chukwuka, Uche Jombo, Mo Abudu, Lanre Da Silva and others. It was a memorable evening filled with fun, laughter, networking, and splendour. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a flowery blue baby doll short dress. Rita’s beau, Anosike, an entrepreneur of note, also has close ties to the entertainment industry as the organiser of The Miss Nigeria pageant. The lovers met during the 2017 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) session on the film business in Lagos. They will walk down the aisle on the Easter Season of April 18 and 19, in Mbaise, Imo State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .