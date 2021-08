By Rita Okoye

Veteran actor and chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Prince Ifeanyi Dike, is dead.

He died this (Friday) morning after a brief illness.

The handsome actor has been down with kidney ailment since 2011 after which he underwent a successful kidney transplant in India. However, he passed on today after a reportedly relapse of the ailment.

According to a family source, his burial plans will be made public later.