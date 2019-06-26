Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A fast-rising Nollywood writer, actor and director, Kagho Harley Akpor, has reportedly drowned in the swimming pool of a popular hotel in Asaba, Delta State.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy at press time, sources said the Nollywood professional was at a film location shooting a movie along with other crew members when he fell into the pool.

The source said the writer may have drown as a result of lack of swimming skills, adding that by the time he was rescued from the water, a lot of damage had been done.

Commissioner of police in Delta State, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, who confirmed the incident in Asaba yesterday, could not give details.