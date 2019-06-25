Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A fast-rising Nollywood writer, actor, and director, Kagho, Harley Akpor, has reportedly drown in a swimming pool at a popular hotel in Asaba, Delta State.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy as at press time, sources said the actor was at a film location shooting a movie alongside other crew members when he fell into the pool.

The source said the writer might have drowned because he had no swimming skills, adding that as at the time he was rescued from the water, a lot of damage had been done.

Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke who confirmed the incident in Asaba on Tuesday could also not give details.

Adeleke, however, said the deceased was not at a movie location when he allegedly drowned; he simply went to the swimming pool for other reasons when the sad incident occurred.

Meanwhile, two teenagers have allegedly drowned in a local pond in Ogwashi-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were said to have drowned when they went swimming in the pond which was recently dredged for fishing business.

Locals said the supposed pond was not initially meant for fish rearing but a burrow pit where water from a cassava processing machine close to it was being emptied.

Besides, the pit was also said to be used as a waste dump site by the residents.

A resident said: “From what we learnt, someone opted to dredge the pit, expand it and convert it to a fish pond. Already, the pit has been dredged and filled with new water.

“It was in the pond that the little boys went on an adventure to swim unaware that the dredging was not properly done because there was still accumulated mud beneath which obviously trapped their leg and that resulted in the drowning.”