If given the opportunity, filmmaker Osy Livingstone would erect a film village in Nollywood.

Hear him: “If I have the opportunity, I would work towards building a film village for Nollywood. It is long overdue. I want us to have a film locality where most of our locations and studios will be sited for the betterment of the industry. I will also want the government and banks to help us with friendly loans and grants. Then we need to tackle the issue of piracy; let’s eat from the fruits of our labour. We can’t do all the work while some baboons somewhere eat from our sweats. It’s criminal and wicked.”

The CEO of Osy Livingstone Productions & Media Ops, who started as an actor, featured in some movies in Nigeria before moving to Portugal and Kigali to study Directing and Producing. Now, he is back with exposure and passion to give Nollywood a new fillip.

“Currently, I’m working on a new project. We are done with the script work that took months of drafting, improvements and constructive criticisms. Now, I am sourcing for funds for pre-production and production. I have to be sure of funds and distribution before casting,” he stated.

