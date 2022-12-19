People of Nomeh Unataeze community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, at the weekend, pledged their support for governorship aspiration of Peter Mbah and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the 2023 general election.

Speaking during the Nkanu-East PDP community-based campaign in the community, the President General of Nomeh Unataeze Town Union, Ogbonnaya Nwachukwu, said while Nomeh community was still faced with numerous development challenges, the people would not forget efforts by successive PDP administrations and representatives to better their lots.

“Nomeh community is PDP and where we will vote in the governorship, House of Assembly, and National Assembly elections is not in doubt. We will vote the PDP not only because Mbah is our son, his manifesto is also the best. His accomplishments in the private sector stand him out. So, our needs for access roads into our hinterlands, modern health facilities, employment for the youths, and rural transformation are best assured in the PDP,” he said.

Welcoming the campaign team, community leader and Deputy Director, Mainstream Media, Enugu State PDP Campaign Council, Uche Anichukwu, commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his contributions to the peace, security, and development of Nomeh, assuring the community would vote for Mbah and other PDP candidates.

“For us, in Nomeh, it is time to appreciate the PDP for the democracy dividends such as rural project, police station, and other interventions by the Governor Ugwuanyi administration, the ongoing Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara federal road attracted by Ike Ekweremadu; construction of six-classroom block, empowerment programme, and solar light project by Nnoli Nnaji, the ongoing Nenwe-Nomeh electrification project attracted by Toby Okechukwu; and the appointment of Nomeh sons as commissioner and a caretaker chairman of Nkanu East by the Chimaroke Nnamani administration, among others.

“Mbah has also envisioned and shown how he intends to transform Enugu from a $4.4 billion economy to $30 billion economy driven by the private sector, construct 10,000km of roads, eliminate poverty in Enugu State by 2031, fight insecurity with technology and massive employment, revive Enugu’s dormant assets; create a N100 billion revolving fund, among others. So, Nomeh want to be part of the future that is already here,” he said.

In their respective speeches, the council Chairman, Okechukwu Edeh; Chairman of Nkanu East PDP, Emaka Nwatu; PDP candidate for Nkanu East state constituency, Okey Mbah as well National Assembly members, Nnoli Nnaji and Chimaroke Nnamani, both of who were represented, assured the community of more democracy dividends.