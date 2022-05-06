From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

It has been money rain for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as they raked in an estimated N6.28 billion from no fewer than 16 presidential and 95 governorship aspirants that have purchased its expression of interest and nomination forms as at the close of work, yesterday.

While six presidential aspirants had earlier picked the forms in previous weeks and days, yesterday alone, saw 10 presidential aspirants obtaining the forms to swell the number to 16.

Apart from Pastor Tunde Bakare and Nicholas Bello that came personally to buy their forms, the other eight aspirants purchased their forms by proxy.

National Organising Secretary of the party, Sulaiman Arugugu, who confirmed the figure for the presidential aspirants, said 241 aspirants have purchased the party’s senatorial forms, 821 for the House of Representatives and 1,505 for the 36 Houses of Assembly.