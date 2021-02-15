The nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career diplomats by President Muhammadu Buhari is very unique. It is probably the first time since Nigerian independence that ex-service chiefs will be so nominated in one fell swoop as diplomats. Also, it shows the confidence the President reposed in them.

This nomination has however drawn varied reactions from many Nigerians. While some praised the nomination, many others condemned it. According to those opposed to it, the tenure of the ex-service chiefs left much to be desired. They cite the spate of killings, abductions, banditry and the inability to win the war against insurgency as examples.

Nevertheless, we believe the President who nominated them has his genuine reasons for doing so. They may not have arrested the insurgency in the North East region but they did their best in the circumstances they find themselves. They served the nation to the best of their abilities as service chiefs. Now that they are retired and transiting to another sphere of life, it is imperative to remind them of the tasks ahead.

Before now, they were used to command and control type of life. Now, they have to learn to be diplomatic in their words and actions. They are going to be representatives of the President and the country. This requires diligence and finesse in their actions and conducts. Since whatever they do mirrors Nigeria’s image, they should take time to study the work of diplomacy and the tenets of teamwork.

We believe the discipline they got from their military training should be a plus for them. Some of the best diplomats are people with military background. Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the late General Joe Garba, was a typical example. Between 1975 and 1978, Garba was a member of the Supreme Military Council and the Federal Executive Council. He served as the President of the United Nations Security Council in January 1978. He later served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 1984 to 1989. In 1989, he was elected President of the 44th session of the General Assembly.

Nigeria, under Garba’s diplomatic guidance, played a leading role in world affairs including the liberation of South Africa from apartheid regime. At a point, it was regarded as a frontline state. Nigerian troops also did well in United Nations peace keeping operations in different parts of the world.

The newly nominated diplomats should not lower the standards their predecessors had set. Rather, they should up the ante. One area they may be quite useful is in bringing military assistance to Nigeria in the fight against insurgency. They have been there in the war against terrorism and know the problems hindering the smooth prosecution of the war.