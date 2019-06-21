Organizer of Nigeria’s most prestigious sports award – Nigerian Sports Award has announced opening of entries for the different categories of the 2019 edition of the award.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Executive Director, Nigerian Sports Award, Mr. Kayode Idowu, the nominations which herald the commencement of activities for the 2019 edition of the award opened on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 and ends on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

According to the statement, 21 categories are open for nomination from the general public in this year’s edition. These categories recognize individuals; males; female; physically challenged; continental participants; indigenous games, media and community builders.

They included; Racket Sports Person of the Year (Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Badminton and Squash), Team Sports Person of the Year (Handball, Volleyball, Football, Basketball), Combat Sports Personality of the Year (Wrestling, Karate, Judo, Taekwondo & Boxing), Individual sports person of the year (Weight lifting, Athletics), Basketball player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Footballer of the Year (Women), Footballer of the Year (Men). Others include; Wrestler of the Year, School Sport Award, Para Sports Person of the Year, Team of the Year, Athletics Star of the Year, Sports Governor of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Sports Journalist of the Year (Radio), Sports Journalist of the Year (TV), Sports Journalist of the Year (Print) and Sports Photo Journalist of the Year Idowu also stated that this year, nominations can be done through three channels; Online through the award official website – www.nigeriansportsaward.com/nominations, the manual entries (hard copies) nomination forms available at all Sports Federation Secretariats across the country or via social media platforms (Twitter and Facebook) using each category hashtag.