From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Chairmanship nominee for Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and APC stalwart, Elias Mbam, was at the weekend attacked by persons suspected to be political thugs.

The attack which was said to have lasted for over 30 minutes left more than 100 bullets on the ground.

An eyewitness said that bullets pierced the main gate of the compound and shattered some windows and plumbing pipes upstairs, but the chairman escaped unhurt.

The matter has already been reported to the Divisional Police Station at Iboko Izzi Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State for necessary actions.

Though the reason for the attack was not immediately established, it was believed that it may not be unconnected with Mbam’s political leaning .

When contacted, Mbam confirmed the story and appealed to the security agencies to ensure that the forthcoming general election is peaceful before, during and after the polls in the area. As at the time of going to press, no arrest has been made.

President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Mbam as the chairman of RMAFC, while President Muhammadu Buhari approved his reappointment after his first tenure ended in November 2015.

A former Minister of State for Finance from Ebonyi State, Mbam is also an electrical engineer.

The RMAFC is constitutionally empowered to monitor accruals and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account; review the revenue allocation formula; advise tiers of government on fiscal efficiency and determine the salaries of political office holders at federal states and local governments. The commission is a member of Federation Accounts Allocation Committee; Local Government Joint Accounts Allocation Committee; Joint Tax Board; Commission on Ecological Fund and National Council on Statistics.