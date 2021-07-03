From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The forum of 2020 Non-Career Ambassadors of Nigeria has joined in the encomiums pouring in for Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle and his Cross River counterpart, Prof Ben Ayade, for ditching the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The letter was signed by the Captain, 2020 Non-Career Ambassadors and the Nigeria High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency, Nwanne Ominyi.

The Ambassadors argued that their joining the ruling party was an indication and confirmation that the APC-led federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari is delivering on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

‘We the 2020 Non-Career Ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria welcome their Excellencies Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara and Prof Ben Ayade of Cross River States respectively to the Progressive family, the APC,’ the Ambassadors’ statement read.

‘This is clear proof that the APC-led federal government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has and is keeping to delivering on his/their campaign promises to Nigerians.

‘We salute the indefatigable National Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of our party, the APC, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

‘The harvest of political big wigs into our party since you assumed the position of the National Chairman is the eloquent expression of the political general of you.

‘Sir, you are making our continuous occupation of Presidency simpler and easier come 2023, we salute your political prowess, Your Excellency,’ the Ambassadors noted in the letter.

