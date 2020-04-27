Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday blamed lack of compliance with the directive on lockdown as being behind the increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Minister of State for Health, Olorunnibe Mamora, made this disclosure at the briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a two-week lockdown on March 30, announced two weeks on April 13, as part of measures to check the spread of the disease.

According to Mamora, “The rising number of cases is of concern to all but there is evidence of increasing in country community transmission which to a large extent is as a result of non-compliance with lockdown orders and other non-medical interventions and other presumptive source of exposure to infections.

“The unauthorized treatment of highly contagious COVID-19 patients in private homes or unaccredited health facilities with the risk of infecting their families, other patients, visitors and health workers. These factors necessitated the active case finding strategy with the house to house and cluster testing which has contributed to increased case detection.”

The minister also announced that special COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance of 50 percent of Consolidated Basic Salary is to be paid to all health workers in Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centers and designated COVID-19 centers, to last for the first three months in the first instance.

He also said that 40 percent of the Consolidated Basic Salary will be paid as Special COVID-19 Hazard and Inducement Allowance to health workers at special non-public hospitals and clinics in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies for a three-month period in the first instance.

The minister added that 20 percent of Consolidated Basic Salary will be paid as Special Risk Allowance additionally on the Special COVID-19 Hazard and Inducement Allowance, to all Health Workers directly managing COVID-19 at Infectious Diseases Hospitals, Isolation and Treatment Centers.

Mamora added that 10 percent of Consolidated Basic Salary will be paid to non-core medical professionals working in health sector and operating at aforementioned hospitals and clinics, as special COVID-19 allowance, for three months in the first instance.