Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has warned it will bar airports and domestic operators that fail to comply with protocols set by it from resuming operations on July 8.

In a letter to all aviation operators dated July 4, 2020 (DG 023/20) with ref: NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/112, and addressed to domestic and foreign airlines operators, Director General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, stated that although domestic flights will resume on July 8, any operator that fails to comply with the stipulated protocols will not be given permit to operate.

He said some airlines will be given approval to start but those that haven’t met the criteria will not be allowed to operate.

“Following the announcement by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on the phased resumption of domestic flights, we wish to inform the industry stakeholders that only airports that are in compliance with the provisions of the All Operators Letter of May 18, 2020 witb ref: NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/115 and Advisory circular NCAA-AC-ARD 007 in addition to being authorised by NCAA will be permitted.

“Kindly note that only air operators (scheduled and non-scheduled) that are in compliance with the provisions of the All Operators Letter of May 5, 2020 with ref: (DG013/20) and Advisory Circular NCAA-AC-FSG-001 on post COVID-19 Restart Guidelines and Health Protocols in addition to being authorised by NCAA will be allowed to operate.

“The allied services providers that are in compliance with the provisions of the Allied Operators Letter of April 20, 2020 with ref: AOL 012/20 in addition to being authorised by NCAA will be permitted to operate.

“Charter operations that are in compliance with the requirements of the All Operators Letter of May 5, 2020 with ref (DG013/20) and Advisory Circular NCAA-AC-FSG-001 Post COVID-19 Restart Guidelines and Health Protocols in addition to being authorised by NCAA are approved to operate into all domestic airports with effect from July 8,2020.

“All scheduled cargo operations with approved summer schedule are authorised to operate. The closure of all Nigerian airports to all international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights in addition to essential cargo operations with approved summer schedule will continue until a date of resumption is approved.

“Emergency and essential flights shall continue to comply with existing COVID-19 protocols as stated in the All Operators Letters of March 23 and 28,” he said.