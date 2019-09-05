Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, and Gyang Bere, Jos

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has assured the Igbo community and other Nigerians living and doing business in the state of the security of their lives and property.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the state government had taken proactive measures to tackle the pockets of kidnappings of persons, even as he assured that the state’s legislation which prohibits kidnapping and cultism was still in force.

The governor said his administration would not surrender the state to criminals, pointing out that the clampdown on hoodlums had been intensified by sec unity agencies.

“Governor Ortom says government is doing everything within its powers to ensure that no criminal goes unpunished. He calls on Benue people to support security operatives in intelligence gathering to enable them succeed,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, The Jos Izu Umuna Cultural Association of Nigeria has urged South East governors to put in place anti-grazing law to ban the movement of cattle by foot by herders from one state to another in the zone.

The association made the call in a a press statement issued in Jos by its President and Secretary, Ugo Ihekuna and Tony Ikechukwu Egwuonwu.

“We solidly support the ban on the movement of cattle’s by foot from state to state in the South East Zone, and further urge the Governors to cause all state Houses of Assemblies in the zone that have not done so, to pass the anti-grazing and other necessary laws to that effect,” the statement said.