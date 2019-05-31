Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The days of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seem to be numbered as Forum of Non-National Working Committee (Non-NWC) has written the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, demanding an emergency meeting with the party’s national leadership.

A May 29 letter, signed by the forum’s chairman, Nasiru Danu and secretary, Omolayo Akintola, titled: Demand for urgent interface with NWC organ of our party-APC, and addressed to Oshiomhole, indicated that the meeting would “principally address critical issues affecting our great party before such issues go out of hand; which could be inimical to the general welfare of the party.”

“This body rose from her emergency meeting, shortly after the presidential inauguration ceremony held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, and concluded that the following request be made.

““We, hereby, request for a meeting to be fixed from your end, as soon as possible, in order to meet with the urgency it demands.”