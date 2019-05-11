WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University, (EKSU), Professor Olubunmi B. Ajayi, has threatened to withdraw the studentship of any students who fails to promptly pay school their fees for the on-going 2018/2019 academic session, saying that the era of showing mercy for defaulting students on school fees is over.

Ajayi’s warning came on the heels of the alarm raised by the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Kayode Shoremekun, that 15,000 out of 17,000 students of the institution were yet to pay their school fees.

Prof. Ajayi who congratulated the fresh students on the occasion of their matriculation ceremony held on Friday, May 10, in a press release made available to newsmen by the Head, Directorate of Information/ Corporate Affairs, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun, said it was a privilege for the 7,664 freshers to be admitted into the school out of the 15,348 candidates that applied for admission through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) into the university.

She, therefore, charged them to ensure prompt payment of fees and be duly registered in their various faculties, adding that the university had put in place, a task force to enforce strict compliance. According to her, the university would no longer accommodate fee-defaulters and failure to pay up on time could lead to loss of studentship.

She urged the new students to be wary of scammers, who, under the pretence of rendering assistance to unsuspecting freshers, defraud them of their money and possessions.

The acting vice-chancellor stressed that it was mandatory for them to attend lectures regularly because the university would continue to enforce 70% attendance for any student to be eligible to sit for examinations.

Professor Ajayi further emphasised the need for them to avoid membership of unregistered societies and to abide by all the rules and regulations of the institution in order to avoid being suspended or expelled.

The deans of the various faculties presented the fresh students for matriculation, while the Registrar, Barr. Akin Arogundade, administered the matriculation oath.