George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo pensioners, yesterday, gave a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Hope Uzodinma to pay their four months arrears or face their wrath.

This is even as they have threatened to occupy the Government House should the governor fails to pay at the expiration of the ultimatum.

The pensioners blocked the main gate of the government house, chanting solidarity songs in spite of the heavy presence of armed security agents

Speaking to journalists, Morris Amaechi, secretary of Pension Intervention Committee of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Imo State chapter, said: “We are here again to tell Governor Uzodinma to pay us our money, it is our money and it is not a gift. Last week Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu, said we will be paid last Friday. But Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, later said on the radio that the government is not owing any pensioner. It is then we knew it was a game by the state governor.

“We are giving the governor seven days to pay our arrears and if we are not paid, he should expect us.”