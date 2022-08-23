From Gyang Bere, Jos

The former chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Alex Bitson, has described the allegations of non-payment of salaries against the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Caleb Mutfwang, while serving as Mangu Local Government chairman as false, baseless and unfounded.

He described Mutfwang as the best local government chairman who worked tirelessly to bring development to Mangu and provided the needed security that guaranteed the safety of lives and properties.

Bitson in an interview with Journalists in Jos refuted the claims made by one Mrs Nanret Thompson who claimed to have abandoned her Local Government job for non-payment of salaries and said Mutfwang was the worker’s friendly chairman and believed that he will prioritize payment of salary and welfare of Plateau citizens.

Bitson, who spoke on behalf of other union leaders that served under Barr Mutfwang as local government chairman, expressed optimism that Mutfwang will work in the interest of Plateau State.

The former union leader described the allegations as false and unfounded and said that Mutfwang was one of the best chairmen they worked with, who was worker’s friendly, and concerned about staff welfare.

He noted that their memory in Mangu Local Government Area is contrary to what some people are peddling for obvious political reasons and urged Plateau citizens to disregard it.

“Hon Caleb Mutfwang remains one of the best chairmen Mangu ever had, who was worker’s friendly and had great plans for the workers aside from his other developmental efforts. If not for the fact that his administration was interrupted after a short time in office, we trusted his methods and we are looking forward to better days in the locality.

“He had already started demonstrating that by the payment of some outstanding entitlements of workers and allowances. He also ensured that all offices were properly furnished to make them befitting and conducive for workers to operate. To this day. Mangu has the best office furniture compared to other Local Governments in the State. This can be verified by anyone in doubt”.

Bitson who shed more light on the Mangu LGA salary controversy explained that the problem was with the system and not Barr Caleb Mutfwang or any other chairman.

“Mangu LGA has one of the highest wage bills in the State because there are so many primary school teachers in the payroll. In addition, Local Government Workers have always been owed salaries and are still being owed even now. We cannot just say the fault is the chairmen.

“It is a systemic problem. And those are the problems we hope Hon. Caleb Mutfwang will come and address if given the opportunity because he is someone who was a victim of the same faulty system which seeks to disable Local Government administration in Plateau State.”

Bitson admonished government workers to desist from smearing the image of respected personalities in the name of politics and further advised civil servants to avoid lying against the government for whatever personal gains.

“Presently, both State and Local Government workers in Plateau State are being owed salaries for several months, it is a disturbing trend that should be stopped as soon as possible,” he stated.