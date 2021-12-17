From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A non-profit Non-Governmental Organisation, United Vessels of Love Foundation (U-VOL) has completed a successful medical mission to the Obi community in Benue state.

The Foundation’s highly skilled and dedicated volunteer team, run by Nigerian-American, Faith Adole, travelled to Benue State between October 3rd to 7th to conduct a four-day medical intervention.

U-VOL said the medical outreach which cost the foundation $10,000 could not have been successful without their key partners on-ground, including the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) as well as the Igede liberation, a local non-profit as well.

Adole, said U-VOL was the first organisation to have brought foreign medical care to the Obi community and adding that the favourable response from the community is a signal that there is room for more intervention.

Adole, explained that a team of 45 people, including 14 medical volunteers and 31 non-medical volunteers were able to treat over 600 people.

“The diverse team was made of people from all over the United States and Nigeria who were bound by U-VOL’s mission to build healthier communities. The medical volunteers included eight registered nurses, six medical doctors, one pharmacist, three pharmacy technicians, and three lab technicians. Non-medical volunteers consisted of clinical & counselling support, interpreters, crowd control, logistics team, and admin support.

“My interaction with NIDCOM was very positive. They connected me with local officers for advice, logistical and immigration help. They even linked me with the Ministry of Health for Benue State and ensured I met with the commissioner,” founder of U-VOL said.

Adole further added that once on-location, the foundation set up shop at the General Hospital Obarike Ito and was joined by four resident doctors to offer free medical services to the community. “From the first day of the mission, the U-VOL team was welcomed to the hospital with song and dance from the local community who had been queuing for hours for a chance to be seen.

“U-VOL was able to perform healthcare screenings for HIV, Malaria, High blood pressure, and Diabetes for example. The Foundation also provided primary healthcare treatment and dispensed medication for all ages, from infancy to seniors. Other services offered included wound care, surgery consultations, and healthcare education. Additional donations of medications and medical supplies were donated to General Hospital Obarike-Ito for the continuation of free primary healthcare services after the Foundation’s departure.

“Almost threatening the legacy of the medical mission, on the last day, was the strike by resident doctors of the General Hospital.

“They were simply expressing their desperation. Although participation in the mission was strictly voluntary, they had an expectation of payment for these types of activities. The medical providers that are a part of that community also face economic hardship and were more than likely overstretched before we even got there.

“With the help of the local chief of Obi, His Royal Highness, Christopher Ijale, the mission was able to get back on track”, Adole recounted.

The U-VOL team also recounted the dire need for basic healthcare screening and treatment in Obi, citing many of the illnesses treated were either preventable or could be greatly minimized with proper health education, early medical intervention, adequate sanitation and greater access to clean drinking water sources. U-VOL will continue to support the community by working with the Benue State Ministry of Health and with the local community to combat the variety of existing health disparities within the region long-term.

“To further support the community, U-VOL also plans to drill clean water boreholes in the Obi Local Government Area. The Foundation is currently raising money to expand its reach beyond Benue State. You can donate here.

“U-VOL Foundation, made of skilled and experienced medical and non-medical volunteers, has already embarked on two successful international missions in Otukpo-icho village in Benue State, Nigeria and Johannesburg, South Africa. Projects like these are made possible thanks to our years years of experience”, Adole said.

Adole, is a trained Nurse Practitioner and experienced Healthcare Executive, currently pursuing her Doctorate and MBA degrees at The Johns Hopkins University. She is passionate about inspiring Nurses and Midwives to lead in Global Health settings and is committed to healthcare advocacy and bridging the gap for existing healthcare and wellness needs for the less privileged communities throughout the world.