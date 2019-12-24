Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Operations Controller at the Katsina field office of the Department of Petroleum Resources, Mohammed Aminu Sani, says there is 100 per cent compliance with the Federal Government directive not to supply fuel to filling stations within 20 kilometres near the nation’s borders in Katsina.

Conducting reporters on a field visit on Tuesday to the affected areas at Jibia and Daura, two prominent border towns with Niger Republic, Sani said that the DPR had also ensured adequate supply of fuel in other parts of the state not affected by the order.

“We have been to the border communities in Katsina State to monitor compliance with the Federal Government order on no fuel sales within 20 kilometres distance from Nigeria’s borders.

“I can tell you that the compliance is total .There is no fuel sale in any any fuel station in our border communities in Katsina State.

“Here at the Jibiya border community, for instance, there are no fewer than 50 fuel stations and as you can see, all of them are closed.

“If you see fuel being sold in these border communities, definitely it is not through any of the filling stations but we cannot say the sources of supply for the black market operators.”

On fears that there may be scarcity of fuel during the festive period, Sani said: “There is no cause for alarm. There is adequate fuel to last both Christmas and the New Year periods and beyond.”