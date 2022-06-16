By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A nonagenarian, Mr Gabriel Olatayo Odukoya, owner of a large parcel of land in Igbo-Ilogbo, Ishefun village, Ayobo, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, has advised the general public to be wary of land speculators on the said land.

Odukoya, in a statement, stated that he became the rightful owner of the land by virtue of land instrument as number 97 on Page 97 in Volume 1622 dated September 27, 1976, and number 31A on Page 31A in Volume 1953 dated February 22, 1980.

He stated further that the title and ownership of the land were affirmed by two court judgments of the High Court of Lagos State in suits ID/89/95 delivered on May 22, 1995, and ID/2336/2000 delivered on July 7, 2014, respectively.

Odukoya, therefore, warned members of the public to beware of any transaction relating to the land as it is still a matter of litigation before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He added that any person who buys or builds on the said land without his authority or that of his solicitors does so at his or her own risk.

