Nonye Goodie Obi was a banker until 201, when she left to become a fashion entrepreneur. As would be expected, her simple desire has always been to make her customers happy. Today she is the Chief Creative Officer of Nonnistic Labels. Recently she spoke with Sunday Sun and explained why she switched from banking into the fashion business.Christy Anyanwu

How did you come about your fashion label?

I needed to get engaged in an economic activity that would allow me meet and interact with different kinds of people. My first foray was to open a shawarma kiosk. I know that at every shawarma kiosk you see people. Later, I got a 17 square meter space. Then I went to Turkey in 2016 to explore new opportunities. That was when I got interested in the fashion business. When I came back, I opened my first boutique on December 10, 2016. I was greatly encouraged by the sales I made that month. So I got a bigger space in 2017. When I traveled, I looked for unique and affordable wears. Again, each time I travel to Turkey, I give creative ideas to the people I was buying stock from for my boutique. They produced the things I suggested to them. They also sent me Whatsapp images of their new collections. Because of the free ideas I was giving out to these people, my husband began calling me Mother Theresa. He said that I love to sketch and design and wondered I was giving my creations free-of-charge to other people. In his words: “You fly out to buy the products you designed for them and you don’t get a discount.” That was what moved me into production, where I can express myself and get the full joy of what I really want to see in fashion. In November 15, 2017, I opened the Nonnistic clothing label.

Did you attend any fashion school and how did you get inspiration to design?

This is one of those gifts that are innate. At times, we don’t know what we are gifted with until God just helps us to open it a little. I get inspired by the world around me, by the things I see as I pass by. I also have some wacky imaginations. I’m seeing things you might not see; when you are designing you can get inspiration from anywhere. I haven’t gone to fashion school yet. Initially, I felt I was out of place because I hadn’t gone to a fashion school. I was watching TV and there was this guy, an Italian, who said he was self taught. The guy said he didn’t go to fashion school and he produced fantastic designs. Now he teaches other people. So it’s normal, I told myself.

What is your collection all about?

I always tell people that Nonnistic is a family clothing label. We make for children, women and men. We also produce costume, bridals, branded stuffs, corporate uniforms for security organizations and courier firms. I decided that I would not restrict myself to one area as long as God has shown me that I can do something and the world has also made me realize that if you can do it, just do it. In 2008 when the world had financial crisis a lot of big fashion labels had issues and they taught everyone a lesson. All the luxury brands were seriously hit. People are not going to buy luxury items when they are looking for money to support their businesses. If you restrict yourself so much, it’s so easy for you to be stifled out of business. Michael Kors has been doing well because the fashion label understood the simple lesson. They stock affordable luxury and that’s why today, even bigger brands respect them. Here, we do whatever God shows us we can do. I believe we can do all things. I was trained by the best in banking in Nigeria. It’s evident in what they are doing, absorbing other banks and buying them off. Not because they had more money but if you position your mind that you can do great things you actually begin to do great things.

What has it been like, switching from banking to fashion?

Banking was my preparation ground. In banking I was blessed to work with people, who challenged me mentally. Also, I was blessed to have been given responsibilities that challenged my entrepreneurial skills and spirit without realizing that that was what I was doing. There’s nothing I’m doing now aside from designing that I didn’t do in banking in the sense that banking was more of marketing intangible products which is more difficult than saying I’m making a dress that you can see and feel. If I could move your spirit to invest or put your money down for something you really could not see but you trusted me and believed what I told you to be true, then this one is much easier. Now, transiting from banking to fashion is where I always bring in the God’s gift factor. I had to import all the skills I learnt in banking to make that gift come up and thrive. You can’t run a design house or any business effectively without management skills; you need public relations too. I know you can’t do it all. I consider everything I learnt in banking as preparation for what I’m doing now. If I didn’t take up those tough responsibilities in banking with joy and delivered them, it would have been difficult to keep the brand going.

Lesson has life taught you as a person?

Every day that we breathe we learn a lot. I always prefer to give and keep on giving, because it all comes back. Relationships are very important. Don’t burn bridges. The first set of people that bought things from me were friends I made when I was still working. They are all networks contacts from my banking days; I don’t take those people for granted till tomorrow. You put your emotions in check so that you don’t destroy relationships. If it’s something you don’t want you can walk away without burning bridges. We all come back to each other, we all need one another. I have received a lot of support in terms of patronage, even words of encouragement from my banking community. They have supported me, buying items from me and cheering me up. There are days when those cheers are actually what you are hanging on. You open your messages and you read something like: “Girl, you are making us proud.” Life for me is about giving and never burning bridges.

Where did you grow up?

I’m a proper Ibo girl. I grew up in Owerri, Imo state. I studied in Owerri and the United Kingdom, and I took some courses in United States as well. I got married quite early in my banking career. Home is here. I don’t think I can live outside. For a business person, Nigeria has a huge market. With our population, I don’t think there’s any nation that dresses the way Nigerians do and we love good things. We might want them at an affordable rate but we love good things.

What is style for you?

Funny enough I don’t like stress. Give me my T-shirt and denim jeans. So I love my jeans, T-shirts and tennis. Remove my legs from my tennis shoes and put on slippers and I’m good. I had 17 years in banking and I was wearing high heels every day. The first things I was very happy to drop when I resigned from the bank were my shoes.

How do you unwind?

I have very few people in my circle. These few people, I can call them by 11pm and we will gist. My husband is extremely busy just as I am. Any little time that we have is wonderful. We just hang out without the kids; have a drink, chat and laugh. Life is too precious. I always love movies as well. I’m a very private person; I’m not a party freak at all.

I like putting my legs up in my house, switch on the TV watching movies and play around with my kids.

What is your beauty regime?

I don’t have any. But one thing I do everyday no matter how tired I am is to make sure I wash my face with warm water. I can’t stand makeup for a long time even when I go for events. Once I get home I wash it off immediately. I’m not really into makeup but I like my lip gloss. Once in a while, I exfoliate. But the best beauty regime is sleep which I don’t get enough.

Your favourite holiday destinations?

Honestly, I love exploring. I love new places. I love the United States because it’s a no man’s land. I love the islands as well. I like Norway. I thought I was not going to like it because they are on their own, but I like it. It’s very clean. Then, I like Singapore, it’s so green, beautiful, clean and not such a big place.

Your best fashion accessories?

Once I wear my cocktail rings, I’m good to go.