Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Gusau Local Government Area secretariat in the Zamfara State capital was today gutted by afternoon inferno.

According to the council’s secretary, Alhaji Nura Musa Gusau, the fire outbreak started at about 12 noon when workers were busy in their various departments.

He said the fire outbreak was caused by an electrical fault following the supply of high-voltage power. And that led to a spark.

The council scribe said many offices were torched by the raging fire including the office of the vice-chairman, Director of Agriculture, NOA and Immigration.

Gusau added to that though no life was lost, property worth millions of Naira was ravaged by the inferno.

According to eyewitnesses, it took the quick intervention of workers of the local government and personnel of the state fire service about two hours before the fire could be brought under control.