The President, National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), Alhaji Aliyu Maitasamu, has commended the Federal Government for sustaining the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

Maitasamu said that other interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria which handled ABP, and programmes from the Bank of Agriculture had greatly bolstered food security in Nigeria.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Friday that, the ABP and other related interventions added immense value to agricultural production in the country .

Maitasamu however called for the reassessment and reinvigoration of these interventions to make them more effective.

“They should be reassessed and repackaged to ensure that more genuine farmers benefit from them.

“Nigeria’s food security will be greatly enhanced if the real farmers have access to quality inputs as well as interest free loans.

“The three tiers of government, private sector and other stakeholders should also reappraise their various agricultural intervention programmes.

“This is also to ensure that the targeted beneficiaries are linked with the uptakers, with a view to ensuring massive food production,” he said.

Maitasamu said that sustainable food security would have multiplier effects on the economy of the nation.

“Food security will certainly boost employment generation, curb youths restiveness, as well as help to combat the recurring security challenges in the country,” the NOPPMAN President added. (NAN)

