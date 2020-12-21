Stories Moses Akaigwe

An indigenous auto maker, Nord Automobiles Limited, has launched five new vehicle models assembled in Nigeria to satisfy varied needs in the local market.

On the Nord line-up are five vehicles representing passenger and commercial vehicles, including a sedan named A3; A5 SUV; Flit mini bus; Max pick-up; and Nord Tank pickup.

At the launch held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island Lagos, the brain behind the project and Chief Executive Officer of Nord Automobiles Limited, Oluwatobi Ajayi, assured that the vehicles were built with affordability and low running cost in mind, without compromising quality.

According to Ajayi, Nord was born out of the need to check the importation of sub-standard vehicles into the country, and to drastically reduce the huge amounts spent annually on automobile importation.

He stated that the fast-evolving Nigerian market has shown a strong demand for vehicles that are stylish, comfortable and have premium features, hence, Nord models have come to meet this demand.

With the launch of the vehicles, “we aim to exceed expectations by offering our customers world standard products at very competitive prices,” he added.

Ajayi further remarked, “The Nord vehicles are designed for the discerning customer, who craves daily satisfaction and full automobile experience. They are a perfect combination of style, performance and fuel efficiency.”

The Automobiles Limited CEO gave more information on the brand:

Nord Exterior design: The exterior design of any Nord vehicle replicates class and luxury with a striking presence and bold looks to make sure that your car stands out anywhere you are.

With an elegant exterior, Nord Tank has an LED daylight running light and is a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Interior design: Trimmed with premium upholstery, the interior design has several features, like a one-button drive function, Eco-drive system, touch screen infotainment, blue tooth, audio streaming, HDMI-in-slots, USB-in-slots.

Safety features: Nord vehicles are equipped with Antilock Braking System, Electronic Brake Distribution, dual front airbags, and with the highest safety rating by Euro NCAP and C-NCAP.

Colour variants: Nord vehicles have over 6 different colours variant to customise your car with, with options on the website to customize your vehicle giving it a personalized feel.

Safety Service, warranty: The Nord vehicles would offer one free scheduled maintenance at three months or 5000km. Customers can opt for an extended after-sales plan.