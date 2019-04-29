Normalcy has returned to Gombe and its environs after the imposition of a 15-hour curfew on the city by the state government in response to the prevailing security situation in the area.

The state government had imposed a curfew on the city on April 27 at about 3 pm.

It, however, relaxed the order on yesterday after due consultation with the security agencies in the state.

On April 22, a vehicle killed 10 members of the Boys Brigade during Easter procession in the metropolis, while 30 others sustained various degrees of injury.

On April 27 when the bodies of the victims were being taken for burial, the city became tensed as some youths threatened retaliation, hence throwing the town into confusion. This compelled the state government to impose the curfew.

Mary Malum, police public relations officer in the state said that normalcy had returned to the town, and that security personnel had been deployed at strategic locations to monitor and respond swiftly to any threats to peace. Malum called on the people of the state to be law abiding.

It was gathered that motor parks, schools, markets and other business outfits have now opened for normal activities.

Some members of the brigade and other youths had staged a procession in the metropolis to honour their slain colleagues.

In the process, another group of people intercepted the demonstrators and prevented them from continuing with the procession.

The incident turned violent but was later brought to calm following the intervention of security operatives.

The members of the Boys and Girls Brigade killed in Gombe State were buried on Saturday with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) conducting the funeral.

Members of the families of the nine victims and sympathisers paid tributes amid tears at the cemetery along the Gombe – Yobe Road.

The deputy governor of the state, Charles Iliya, was also at the event in company with some government officials in the state.