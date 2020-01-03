Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, yesterday, said the crisis rocking the party will soon be over and normalcy will return to the party.

“You know politics is a game of give and take; there is disagreement, no doubt but I can assure you everything will be taken care of,” he said.

The APC chieftain also denied his criticism on the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, was because he has been hired and paid to do so.

He debunked the claim while chatting with newsmen at the Nigerian Union of Journalists secretariat, Edo State Council.

Idahosa said those accusing him of collecting money from the government are the same people saying the governor does not give out money to politicians, adding “how do they now arrived at their claims.

“That is what they always say but I know those supporting Oshiomhole, are working for themselves.

“I am 67 years, I do not listen to such rubbish. Nobody queries what Idahosa has said. Who gave me money? When I was fighting Anenih, some of you know me here, so I do not bother over such things.

“A few days ago, Oshiomhole said pray for me and I said pray for you for what? You are the one that started the trouble, you do not win sympathy and at the end of the day, people talked about money, I just laughed because I am not a poor man. I bought my first Mercedes in this town in 1981. I am not a poor man, so I do not need their money,” he said.