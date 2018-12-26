Okey Sampson, Aba

For about four days, early this month, members of De Norsemen Kclub Incorporated (DNKI) caused gridlock in Aba, the commercial city of Abia state with their 10th international convention.

With over 1,000 delegates from within and outside Nigeria assembled in Aba, the event no doubt added to the city’s economy as cab and tricycle operators, hotels, food vendors and others made large sales. In fact, everybody in Aba knew that they were special visitors especially dealers on the popular made-in-Aba clothing; sandals and souvenirs.

A service-based non-governmental organization established in 1983, the club has shown its presence in many communities in terms of provision of social amenities that have touched humanity in so many ways.

It was perhaps in this light that the traditional ruler of Eziama Ntigha, Eze John Nwabekee on December 7, a day before the summit proper; gave the International President of DNKI, Dr. Shola Giwa and four others chieftaincy

titles.

Speaking after conferring the chieftaincy title of Akaekpu-chionwa 1 (meaning the hand can never cover the moon) of Eziama Ntigha, Eze Nwabekee said Dr. Giwa was honoured because of the able way he has piloted the affairs of the club that has impacted on humanity positively. He said under the leadership of Dr. Giwa, that DNKI has achieved a lot particularly in the area of provision of boreholes to many communities, medical outreach programmes, education endowment and other life-saving projects.

“Whatever God has ordained for you, nothing will stop it. We gave the title to the recipient because he has made a mark in his life and henceforth, whatever God has provided for him or is going to provide for him, nothing will stop it. I wish him happy family, long life and good health and more prosperity so that he can still dish out and help humanity”, the monarch said.

Eze Nwabekee used the occasion to inform his guests some of whom came from outside the country, that his village, Obingwa is the only one that goes by the name in the whole of Ngwa land and that it was from where the

Ngwa people first settled before some dispersed to other places.

The monarch therefore, wished the chieftaincy recipients well in their various endeavours in life. Responding, Dr. Giwa who was visibly excited said it was very awesome being honoured by such a traditional ruler in Igbo land

and gave God the glory.

“Having been so honoured, since our club is a service-based one, service, we will continue to render including to the community that has thus far recognized us”, he stated.

He disclosed to the cheering of the gathering that the club would intervene in the completion of the community healthcare centre project.

“We’ve taken a tour of the place, assessed the needs and we are going to do something very quickly.

The cost of the project is what we cannot fix immediately, but from what I have seen, it will not take anything less than N13m. Apart from the health centre, we’ve done other things in the state such as sinking of boreholes and erecting of traffic stands and more are still coming”, Dr. Giwa assured.

The following day witnessed a road show for the sensitisation of Aba residents on the forthcoming general election which was the thrust of the 10th international converge. The voter awareness train went through some major streets of the city and distributed hand-bills and posters.

The highlight of the day’s activities was a public lecture titled, “Voters’ education: prelude to credible election and sustenance of viable democracy”, which drew members and guests from different parts of the world.