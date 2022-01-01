From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A humanitarian organisation, De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI) has sued for national cohesion in Nigeria in the New Year. International President of DNKI, Chief Bishop Anokwu who made the call when he played host to high profile Christian leaders in his Port Harcourt, Rivers State home, urged them to continue to pray for Nigeria. A statement by his aide, Darlington Anugom said Anokwu spoke on the heels of growing insecurity in the country and ethnic agitations, noting that leaders of various religious sects have a big role to play in the future of Nigeria especially sustaining its peace and unity.

“If despite the level of spiritual commitment expressed by religious bodies in Nigeria today we still have this high level of insecurity and turbulence in the country, it will go to show the level of abysmal disaster that would have befallen the country without the spiritual intercessions.

“Christian leaders must continue to interface with other religious groups to champion peaceful coexistence, which is the major reason God gave man the gift of Jesus Christ. More time and energy should be spent moulding believers to embrace the true teachings of God. Christians must rededicate themselves to building bridges across boards. Christmas should always be a reminder of how God so much loved man and since he made man in his own image and likeness, Christians should therefore be ready at all times to preach love, give helping hands to others and care for the needy around them,” Anokwu said.

As part of its contribution, he stated that the DNKI would continue to partner with groups that demonstrate care for humanity, adding that apart from physical humanitarian support it renders to the society, the group dedicates three days every year for special prayers for people in leadership positions all over the world. DNKI is a humanitarian organisation that majors in service to humanity with headquarters in Nigeria and chapters in all states of the federation and over 27 international chapters.