From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

President General, Ohanaeze Igbo Women Organisation, Calista Adimachukwu, yesterday, called on the north to prepare to elect a president of northern Nigeria in 2023, if they were bent on lording it over the rest of the country.

She stated this against the backdrop of the statement by NEF’s spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, that the north had the voting strength to always produce the president of the country. Adimachukwu said electing a president of northern Nigeria, and not of Nigeria, would settle the arrogance of northern elders who espouse such position.

“The north cannot produce Nigeria president without the support of the south according to the Nigerian constitution. But since the north is very determined to lord over southern Nigeria perpetually, then they can prepare their votes and vote a president of northern Nigeria, and not a President of the entire Nigeria, as I think that will settle the arrogance of the Northern Elder’s Forum.

“The era of arrogant disposition by those so called northern leaders who claim to speak for the north is now a defunct story. A word is enough for the wise. The Ohanaeze Igbo Women Organisation Worldwide wishes to reiterate that we stand by the decision and stance of the Southern Governor’s Forum that the 2023 presidency belongs to the South.”

