From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention, North Central party leaders have adopted former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu as the region’s consensus candidate for national chairman.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom made the announcement after a meeting of the North Central PDP which ended in the hours of Wednesday.

Governor Ortom said the former Senate President will be presented to the larger Northern caucus of the PDP at a meeting scheduled to hold later today in Abuja.

‘This is a stakeholder meeting of the Central PDP in continuation of finding a consensus candidate for the national chairmanship of the party; looking for someone with the capacity with the commitment, love and passion for our party. We met here for several hours,’ the Benue Governor said.

‘Amongst the five persons that were contesting, the leadership of our party from the North Central unanimously agreed to sponsor former Senate President Dr Iyorchia Ayu to be National Chairman of our party from the North Central. There was no voting, we all agreed that he is the right person for this job at this time.

‘So, he will be presented to the Northern Caucus of the party. I think that by the grace of God they will also accept him,’ the Benue governor said.

